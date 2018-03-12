BBC Studioworks Taps Fujinon for 4K HDR Lenses

WAYNE, N.J.—The BBC reopened BBC Studioworks’ three studios and post production facility at the U.K.’s Television Centre in September 2017 with a batch of new equipment and technology , including 4K HDR TV lenses from Fujinon.

In total, Fujinon reports that it supplied BBC Studioworks with 22 of its UA-Series 4K HDR TV lenses, in addition to new 4K camera, screens and switchers that will help enable productions to be shot in 4K and HDR.

Productions that have been shot at the new facilities include “The Jonathan Ross Show” and “It Take Two.”