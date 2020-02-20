Bannister Lake Highlighting Data Management at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bannister Lake’s booth at the 2020 NAB Show will house its Chameleon platform, as the real-time data solutions provider aims to focus on how the data aggregation and management system can add value to broadcast and OTT applications.

Since 2020 is an election, one element of the Chameleon platform that Bannister Lake plans to highlight is its enhanced election module. New features allow for the production of real-time election coverage on any screen, with Chameleon getting results from both the Associated Press and Decision Desk HQ.

Chameleon also has the ability to manage and visualize live data feeds and on-air branding content. Broadcasters, using any output device, can integrate, moderate and customize multiple live data feeds into graphic templates and provide audiences with real-time news data. Chameleon’s branding module can also control sponsors’ snipes, bugs and other promotional graphic content.

Another element that will be shown at the NAB Show will be automated infochannels. Chameleon can ingest, manage and visualize a number of data feeds that can be rendered to graphics engines, HTML 5 or NDIs. Bannister Lake has also added transit and car sharing data to the system.

In addition, Bannister Lake is integrating capabilities into Chameleon for presenting sports wagering information with on-air broadcasts.

Bannister Lake will be located at booth SL4711 during the 2020 NAB Show, which runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.