Azden Now Shipping SGM-250CX Shotgun Mic

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J.—A new short length, condenser shotgun microphone from Azden is now available, the SGM-250CX. Measuring in at 6 inches, the SGM-250CX runs on 48 V phantom power and comes with a hardwired, 13-inch XLR cable for camera connection.

Azden designed the SGM-250CX to fit in most ring-clamp style mic mounts and features an SMH-X shock mount, which mounts to standard size camera shoe slots, as well as 1/4-inch – 20 threaded mounts and tripods. The mic can be mounted on digital cinema, mirrorless or DSLR cameras. In addition, it offers low noise and wide frequency response.

The SGM-250CX is now available for $250.