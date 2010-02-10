Aviom introduces MT-X Expansion Box for personal mixers

Aviom, developer of the A-Net audio transport protocol, is providing users of its personal mixer with additional connection options with the introduction of the MT-X Expansion Box.

The MT-X Expansion Box can be added to any A-16 or A-16II Personal Mixer and offers users robust protection of the mixer’s case and connectors while supplying additional audio connectivity options. In addition to the1/4in stereo headphone jack found on the personal mixers, the MT-X also offers a 1/8in stereo headphone jack, as well as separate XLR left/right audio outputs, streamlining connections to a wide range of listening devices. All connectors are located on the underside of the MT-X, with an internal wire harness that connects to the A-16II audio output jack and A-Net input jack. For further robustness, the A-Net input on the MT-X features a heavy-duty, locking EtherCon connector.

“The most common feature requests we get are for locking connectors and a metal case. The MT-X is a cost-effective way for our existing users to get these features without having to replace their mixers,” said Chandler Collison, director of marketing for Aviom. “We know our mixers can take a real beating on stage, in the studio and on the road, and the MT-X gives the extra protection users are looking for, as well as the convenience of more output options.”

The MT-X Expansion Box can attach to any A-16 or A-16II Personal Mixer using the MT-1 Mic Mount.