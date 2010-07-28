Autoscript unveils prompting app for i-Series platform

At IBC2010, Autoscript will be launching a software app for its i-Series platform as well as demonstrating new hardware and software features to its prompting product line.

A Vitec Group brand, Autoscript, has developed i-Plus, an app that will interface to its WinPlus News or Studio software and allow download or transfer of scripts or run orders directly to the device. In essence, the WinPlus System connected to a newsroom system could send a script to a reporter on location anywhere in the world.

I-Plus will be available at the App Store for download from mid-September. Scroll controls and lightweight through-the-lens mounts can also be purchased directly from Autoscript.

At the show, Autoscript also will unveil enhancements to the LED range of TFT on-camera units, providing better performance and features.

See Autoscript at IBC Stand 11.F60.

