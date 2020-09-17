Autoscript Intros Wireless Teleprompting Scroll Controller

LONDON—Autoscript is rolling out an upgrade to its first-generation wireless teleprompting control with the new WC-IP. WC-IP is designed to empower on-air talent in a live news broadcast to scroll a prompting script themselves from anywhere in the studio.

WC-IP can be held in the palm of the talent’s hand, with a forward/reverse joystick that enables intuitive scrolling of the text. There are also three story navigation buttons and two programmable function buttons that give talent more control options. All buttons are managed with Autoscript’s WinPlus-IP teleprompting software and can be enabled, disabled or assigned as required.

The WC-IP can be configured and paired with Autoscript’s WB-IP base station within WinPlus-IP, which provides connection status and monitoring for the control’s integrated long-life battery. The control features an LED status display for the battery, which can be recharged using a standard USB-C cable. Each WC-IP connects with a single WB-IP base station and will maintain connection over a distance of up to 100 meters/300 feet.

Autoscript will offer the WC-IP as an individual product or packaged with the WB-IP base station (required for operation).