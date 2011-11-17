Australia's Nine Network improves audio workflow with SSL console

GTV 9 (General Television Corporation), owned by Australia's Nine Network, recently moved into a new production facility in Melbourne to streamline its production workflow. A Solid State Logic (www.solidstatelogic.com) C100 HDs console was chosen as the centerpiece for audio production, based on the company's positive experience with a C100 in its previous facility. The new C100 services both national and local programming, including sports, news and children's shows.

The new facility includes two control rooms, Control 31 and Control 32, which serve a production studio and a multipurpose room that can be used as a sound stage. GTV-9 produces a local and a nationally distributed daily news program, a weekly children's program and sports programming. On top of this are local news and ad-hoc productions of infomercials and other such programming. Because of the console's inherent flexibility, the C100 is easily used for all programming types.

GTV-9's C100 has 32+8 faders addressing a total of 96 DSP channels. SSL's Alpha-Link Live, Alpha-Link 8RMP and BRIO units look after I/O, using the MADI X8 to route between the data center, studios and two control rooms. Pro Tools and Enco DAD are used for audio capture, editing and playback.