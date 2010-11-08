Auralex shows Class A fire-rated Studiofoam Pro at AES

Auralex Acoustics showcased at AES last week its new Studiofoam Pro, a melamine-free Class A fire-rated acoustical foam.

Studiofoam Pro is available in two sizes: 2ft x 2ft and 2ft x 4-ft, both 1.5in thick. It is available in charcoal gray and features beveled edges and a Noise Coefficient Rating (NRC) of 0.90.

Studiofoam Pro presents a low-cost option for sound absorption in studios and other venues that require a Class A fire-rated acoustical treatments. Creating acoustical foam that is Class A fire-rated has not tainted the absorption level. In fact, the company said foam maintains the same cell structure, but the cells are smaller, condensing the thickness of the panel and provides superior performance to a standard 1in thick fiberglass panel.

Many buildings and local fire codes require that acoustical materials be Class A fire-retardant. Until now, Class A rated acoustical treatments included basic cloth-covered fiberglass and a special flame-retardant type of foam called melamine. Melamine can serve as an absorber, but it is not only expensive, its physical attributes make it very sensitive to physical damage.

Due to Auralex’s proprietary chemical formulation, Studiofoam Pro has all the traditional benefits of Auralex’s Studiofoam, including excellent durability due to reduced oxidation. Studiofoam Pro will not rot, crumble or suffer surface harm from normal use like other reported Class A alternatives, the manufacturer said.