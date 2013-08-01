August 2013 New Products

Unified Video Technologies

uVOD

White-label solution designed to empower telcos, cable system operators (MSOs) and ISPs to quickly and easily launch state-of-the-art brand VOD services for their subscribers — without investing in costly in-house VOD technology; service allows subscribers to access linear television channels as well as video on demand; delivers content over-the-top of the open Internet to all subscriber screens and devices, whenever they choose; per-subscriber model minimizes operator fixed costs.

www.univtec.com

Avid

Pro Tools 11

Latest version enables audio professionals to take on the most demanding productions with new, high-powered audio and video engines, 64-bit architecture, expanded metering and direct HD video workflows; offline bounce delivers mixes up to 150 times faster than real time; low-latency input buffer ensures ultra-low latency record monitoring without sacrificing plug-in performance.

www.avid.com

Apantac

MiniDE-4

CRESCENT universal mini multiviewer is a cost-effective multiviewer that displays a combination of DVI, HDMI (with HDCP), VGA, YPbPr and composite video inputs on a single display; users can monitor up to four inputs; display layout is configurable, allowing each of the four windows to be sized freely and labeled, depending on user requirements; outputs are in DVI or HDMI and support up to 1920 x 1200, including 1080p resolution; also has a redundant power supply.

www.apantac.com

Schneider Optics

iPro Lens System

Add-on lens system for the iPhone is now available for the iPhone5; system is purpose-built to enable professional-quality photographic and video imagery with the iPhone by adding the benefits of interchangeable Macro, Wide Angle, Super Wide, Fisheye and Telephoto lenses to capture more in every shot; system’s professional optics are designed to be simple to use, easy to handle and smartly self-storing in an integral black case that doubles as a handle.

www.iProLens.com

LYNX Technik

yelloGUI

Mac version of yelloGUI application for yellobriks is now available; yelloGUI is a complementary software application that permits select yellobriks to be configured over USB using a PC and a Mac; with the new yelloGUI, users have access to a host of advanced settings and adjustments of the individual yellobrik that were not possible before; user interface, like the yellobrik modules, is designed to be simple and intuitive; once the module is connected, a virtual image of the module is displayed showing the user all switches, controls and module indicators.

www.lynx-technik.com

Custom Consoles

Module-R Lite

Compact control desk is designed for use in production suites with limited space, or in large facilities requiring multiple rows of desks; allows easy embedding of control surfaces such as vision switches or audio mixers; has the option of fitting monitor display screens above the rear edge of the desks for an even more efficient use of space; is available with the same wide range of matching equipment pods and storage modules as the Module-R.

www.customconsoles.co.uk

Grass Valley

EDIUS 7

Nonlinear video editing software is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory for super-intensive media operations, such as multilayer 4K and 3D editing; is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox, with support for AJA Video Systems hardware scheduled for Q4 2013; additional enhanced functionality includes an improved 4K workflow and support for the latest file formats (including XAVC/XAVC S and AVC-Ultra).

www.grassvalley.com

Eyeheight

complianceSuiteFCX

Complete plug-in legalizer, safe-area generator and graphic measurement toolset for the Apple Final Cut Pro X video production suite; allows file-based workflows from concept to playout by enabling users to verify and conform their content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system, all from within their familiar Final Cut environments; designed for use with high-end video source files used for broadcast content production.

www.eyeheight.com

NUGEN Audio

VisLM

Visual loudness monitoring plug-in has been enhanced with the addition of a timecode feature; timecode feature makes it possible to relate the loudness parameters directly to timecode references, giving audio engineers and editors a clear, frame-accurate position for any alerts, true-peak overs, maximum values and other indicators to picture; now also includes support for 64-bit iLok protection for AAX, VST and audio units.

www.nugenaudio.com

Leader Instruments

LF 6800

Digital broadcast signal monitor allows measurement of the channel signal corresponding to a range of globally-used broadcast signal formats; an integral Ethernet interface allows easy control of multiple LF 6800 signal monitors in any location via a single PC using a standard web browser; SNMP, HTTP, FTP and SNTP Ethernet protocols can all be handled; an automatic alarm can be activated if the signal quality of one or more channels falls outside preset measurement parameters.

www.leaderamerica.com

RTW

BLITS

BLITS (Black & Lane’s Indent Tones for Surround) instrument option has been added to the TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors; designed to generate and analyze BLITS test signals; enables testing for channel allocation, level and phase of 5.1 surround signals; adjustable limits complement the analyzer, and the sequence can be accessed from any digital input of the TouchMonitor; in addition to the analyzer, the BLITS instrument features a signal generator.

www.rtw.de

Cobham Broadcast

SOLO7 Nano TX

Small, wireless HD COFDM camera transmitter is a matchbox-size addition to the company’s SOLO range; provides vital transmission stability for HD images; with latency as low as 15ms, the unit enables wireless and wired cameras to perform as a single unit to capture and transmit details at events of any size, therefore enabling viewers to experience news, entertainment and drama from vantage points never before possible.

www.cobham.com

Wohler

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform v. 8

Provides a consolidated, seamless software architecture that combines intensive media processing capabilities — such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing and quality control — with highly intelligent content management fabric and workflow orchestration layers; version 8 contains a new media processing engine designed to provide faster-than-real-time content transformation at speeds that are unparalled.

www.wohler.com

Blackmagic Design

ATEM 4.1

Software update adds 1080p, 23,98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50 and 59.94 frame rates for the ATEM Production Studio 4K model; this means the ATEM Production Studio 4K now connects to an even wider range of HD devices; update also allows all ATEM customers to save and restore switcher states on any ATEM Production Switcher; now users can simply save to a laptop, hard disk or USB and plug-in to load saved states at the next session using any ATEM Production Switcher, in any location.

www.blackmagicdesign.com

Clear-Com

RS-701 Beltpack

First model in a new line of RS-700 series wired analog partyline beltpacks; single-channel beltpack is equipped with an XLR-3 line connector that serves the needs of all users; combines high headroom with low-noise audio; swappable microphone options and built-in limiters in the headsets support a pristine sound; the unit’s wide dynamic range and audio contouring enable intelligible voice communication for every audio level, from a whisper to a shout.

www.clearcom.com

Dejero

LIVE+ Platform Version 2.9

Platform for cellular newsgathering now includes a remote control feature, which gives broadcast operators an easy means of controlling Dejero’s LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems from any studio or remore location using any HTML5-enabled Web browser, including those running on mobile devices; also features an updated codec that is able to produce much better audio quality at similar bit rates than previous versions; additional upgrades include improvements to performance and transmission reliability.

www.dejero.com