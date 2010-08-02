Audio-Technica unveils frequency-agile UHF wireless mics

Audio-Technica’s third-generation 3000 series wireless systems offer up to 1001 selectable UHF frequencies with 25kHz spacing in three available frequency bands.

Nine new precoordinated frequency scan groups simplify selection of usable frequencies in a multichannel wireless system. The company simplified selection of usable frequencies, increased system reliability and illuminated transmitter screens for clear reads in dark environments.

The ATW-T310b UniPak bodypack transmitter features a secure four-pin locking connector compatible with a wide range of microphones. A three-position sliding cover on the transmitter’s control panel prevents accidental shut-off or channel-switching. A new locking battery compartment provides a more secure latch and more robust design.

The 3000 series is available with either a dynamic or condenser handheld transmitter featuring rugged metal construction and slim ergonomic design. The ATW-T341b handheld transmitter includes the Artist Elite AE4100 cardioid dynamic element, and the ATW-T371b handheld transmitter features the studio-quality Artist Series ATM710 cardioid condenser element.

The system is available in three frequency bands: 541.500MHz to 566.375 MHz (TV Channels 25-30), 655.500MHz to 680.375MHz (TV Channels 44-49) and 482.000MHz to 507.000MHz (TV Channels 16-20).