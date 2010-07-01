Audionamix offers World Cup broadcasters noise solution
Audionamix has developed a solution, currently being offered to broadcasters around the world, to eliminate the sounds of the vuvuzela, the now famous South African trumpet heard vibrating across the airwaves during the World Cup. Numerous vuvuzelas playing at the same time produce a constant droning sound or buzz that can be a severe distraction and annoyance to fans viewing the game.
The French pay-TV channel CANAL+ is the first to integrate the Audionamix solution into their live transmissions of the World Cup.
