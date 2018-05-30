Audinate to Debut Dante AVIO Adapters at InfoComm

LAS VEGAS — Audinate Group Limited will showcase six new Dante AVIO adapters at InfoComm 2018, June 6–8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The new adapters are designed to serve as cost-effective endpoints that connect legacy analog and digital audio equipment to Dante audio over IP networks.

Dante networks can transmit synchronized audio signals long distances over Ethernet cable to multiple locations simultaneously. Available as dedicated inputs or outputs with one or two channels of audio, Dante AVIO analog input adapters allow mixers, mic preamps, stage DIs and more to connect to a Dante audio network, while analog output adapters can drive amplifiers, powered speakers or recorders. This eliminates long, potentially noisy analog cable, and signal routes can be remotely managed using Dante Controller software.

The product line also includes the Dante AVIO USB adapter, which connects any computer to a Dante audio network without additional software, providing class-compliant stereo input and output that can be used by any audio application. Suitable for presentations and conference rooms, the Dante AVIO USB adapter may be passed between computers without altering networked audio connections.

Lastly, the Dante AVIO AES3 adapter provides stereo inputs/outputs, connecting any AES device to any Dante network with no degradation of signal due to extraneous D/A and A/D conversion. The company says this preserves the customers’ investment in AES3-connected devices, such as DSPs, mixers, compressors, and preamps.

At the InfoComm show, Audinate will have daily drawings to give attendees a chance to win a free Dante AVIO adapter. The product is now available from several online retailers, including Full Compass, Dale Pro Audio and Thomann, as well as regional distributors worldwide.

Audinate will be in Booth #456 in the Central Hall.

