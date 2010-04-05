ATTO’s host bus adapters incorporated into SeaChange servers

ATTO Technology has announced that its 6Gb/s and 3Gb/s ExpressSAS SAS/SATA Host Bus Adapters have been chosen by SeaChange International, video on demand (VOD) specialists, to provide connectivity for their storage servers.

Using the ATTO technology, SeaChange has achieved flash memory-based streaming performance, reliability and flexibility that significantly reduces operational costs for on-demand service providers.

ExpressSAS host bus adapters combine x8 PCIe 2.0 and PCIe technology, 6Gb/s and 3Gb/s SAS speeds and ATTO’s Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) technology to provide a cost-effective, direct-attached solution for high-performance streaming environments and digital video applications.

To achieve optimal performance in high-bandwidth environments, ATTO developed a combination of hardware and software elements to effectively manage latencies and control the acceleration of data transfers. Together, these technologies provide the fastest and most efficient performance with reduced I/O bottlenecks, a critical requirement for high-density streaming and ingest applications.

The combination of ATTO’s ExpressSAS HBAs and SeaChange’s servers provide compelling integrated solutions for applications such as diskless edge streaming, stream expansion and time-shifted TV, establishing a highly scalable and flexible storage infrastructure that delivers content to subscribers quickly and efficiently.