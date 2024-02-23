Ateme to Showcase Updates to its Ad Insertion Tech at 2024 NAB Show

PARIS—Ateme, a provider of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions, will be at the 2024 NAB Show, highlighting new developments in its ad insertion platform.

Specifically the company will focus on how its Server Side Ad Insertion solution now supports the latest Apple HLS Intersitials specification. This development of the Ateme NEA solution for targeted advertising ensures a superior viewing experience while enabling content and service providers to increase revenue streams through wider reach and more effective ad targeting, the company said.

Implemented initially for a leading content and service provider in Europe, the solution is one of the first SSAI solutions in the market to include support for HLS Interstitials Ateme said, offering seamless transitions from content to ads and back to content, despite differences in codec parameters and audio tracks; the ability to enhance or restrict player control actions during ad breaks as well as the ability to reverse or change inserted ads after initial decisions. Ateme says its “stronger technical solution” will be more resiliet to ad-break conditioning and segment boundaries in the HLS manifest.

"Content and service providers are struggling to find new ways to increase their revenue,” said Ahmed Swidan, Director of Personalized TV at Ateme. “One way to achieve this is to reach more viewers, on more devices, with the best ad-insertion techniques. The latest HLS Interstitials specification from Apple enables a wider reach, while also introducing advanced functionalities for ad-break replacement logic and making the system more resilient. We are thrilled to be among the first vendors to implement this standard, helping the media industry reach its full monetization potential."

Ateme will discuss the latest advances to its SSAI solution at Booth W1721 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 14-17.