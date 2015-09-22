ASU Enrolls ChyronHego’s Axis Graphics

PHOENIX—Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is recognized as one of the premier professional journalism programs in the U.S. Living up to our highly respected namesake is a tall order, but we believe our school embodies the time-honored values that characterized legendary CBS Anchorman Walter Cronkite—accuracy, responsibility, objectivity, and integrity.

One of the ways we foster journalistic excellence is through our “teaching hospital” model, full-immersion professional programs that allow students to practice what they’ve learned in real-world settings. One example is “Cronkite News,” a student-produced newscast broadcast nightly on Arizona PBS, reaching 4.8 million people in 1.9 million homes across 80 percent of the state. “Cronkite News” is reported, produced and presented by 95 students under four Cronkite School faculty members during the ASU fall and spring semesters.

ChryonHego’s Axis World Graphics systemHIGH-QUALITY GRAPHICS

In 2008, the move to a new facility at ASU’s downtown campus in Phoenix gave us the opportunity to adopt many new state-of-the-art broadcast tools and systems, including broadcast graphics solutions from ChyronHego. Today, ChyronHego’s Axis World Graphics cloud-based order management system is an essential component in the “Cronkite News” broadcast workflow, giving our students secure, hosted, on-demand capabilities for producing graphics that rival the commercial newscasts in our market.

Axis World Graphics’ ease of use is a huge plus for a student-run operation. Students can log onto Axis from any one of 250 workstations located throughout the Cronkite building and quickly and easily create graphics for the evening’s newscast.

Integrated with the AP Electronic News Production System, students can access the AP ENPS bank of pre-made images, or they can use templates provided by Axis to build broadcast-quality graphics from scratch. Although we encourage our students to gain the experience of building their own graphics, the ability to access the AP ENPS image bank is invaluable, especially since we don’t have the resources to employ a broad team of freelance photographers. Axis works directly with ChyronHego’s CAMIO graphics asset management system to keep the workflow humming and help our students get their graphics presentations to air as quickly and efficiently as possible.

CONSTANT TURNOVER

In addition to Axis World Graphics, we’ve come to rely on ChyronHego’s customer service and ability to go the extra mile to ensure our success. For instance, every semester, at least 40 students graduate and a new crop of incoming users must be trained and added to the ENPS database. And every semester, we can count on ChyronHego customer support to help us make that transition smooth.

ChyronHego’s Axis World Graphics is just one example of the Cronkite School’s commitment to embracing the most cutting-edge news production technologies available to give students the broadcast journalism skillsets they’ll need for successful careers. Thanks to solutions such as Axis World Graphics, we’re able to offer one of the most progressive learning environments for broadcast journalism in North America.

Jim Jacoby is the television production manager for Cronkite News, the news organization of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He can be contacted atjim.jacboy@asu.edu.

For more information, visitwww.chryonhego.comor call 631-845-2000.