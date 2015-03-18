Arri Rolls Out Alexa With 4K ProRes Recording

MUNICH—Arri announced a new addition to its Alexa line of cinema cameras, the SXT, for “Super Xtended Technology.” The SXT offers internal ProRes 4K recording and three independent HD-SDI outputs, among other features.



The SXTs do in-camera recording of ProRes 4K UHD at 3840x2160 pixels and ProRes 4K Cine at 4096x2637 pixels, and use the 3.4K ALEV III sensor of previous Alexa models. The SXT also uses the same electronics as the Alexa 65, which combine what Arri describes as “the latest generation of FPGA processors with a lightning-fast internal backplane” for “advanced pixel correction and optional noise reduction.” As with the Alexa XT, the SXT retains Arri’s Open Gate, 4:3 and 16:9 sensor modes, which can be recorded in ArriRAW or ProRes.



The SXTs also use the advanced color management engine originally developed for the Arri Amira camera. Arris said a new type of look file, the ALF-2 (Arri Look File 2), contains an ASC Color Decision List as well as a 3D Look-Up Table. SXT previews now include the option to use the wide color gamut of Rec 2020.



The first Alexa SXT cameras are planned for release around mid-2015; the full range will comprise Alexa SXT EV, SXT Plus and SXT Studio models, replacing current Alexa XT cameras, though the Alexa Classic EV model will remain in the line-up. Alexa XT cameras—except Alexa XT M cameras—shipped between Jan. 1 2015 and the first shipment of SXT cameras will be eligible for a full SXT upgrade, free of charge.



Concurrent with the Alexa SXT release, Arri will offer an Super Xtended Recording Module upgrade to owners of existing Alexa XT, XT Plus and XT Studio cameras. The SXR Module upgrade delivers all the features of the SXT cameras, although it might not offer all the future upgrade potential.



