ARRI Launches Remote Solutions Toolkit

MUNICH—ARRI has debuted its Remote Solutions toolkit, a customizable remote production ecosystem designed to give operators control of ARRI cameras, lights, remote heads and accessories from off-set locations.

Part of the Remote Solutions toolkit is Stellar, ARRI’s intelligent lighting control app. The app enables gaffers to change color temperature and output without touching lights or approaching talent.

The WCU-4 and ERM (External Radio Module) are also available to allow crews to control focus and camera movement from greater distances and through barriers. The Stabilized Remote Head (SRT), meanwhile, enables camera movement and can be combined with a robotic dolly for near-set movement. And with web control, cinematographers and gaffers can control camera and lighting from another room, or another continent, per ARRI.

“The pandemic has accelerated change and forced productions to adapt. With travel limitations and new requirements for social distancing onset, our connected ecosystem of industry-proven tools can be customized to create safe sets, whether working near-set or off-set, without compromising the creativity or technical control of production. This is just another way we at ARRI are enabling and supporting filmmakers,” says Stephan Schenk, general manager Global Sales & Solutions.