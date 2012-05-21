Anton/Bauer debuts QRC-CA940

Anton/Bauer has introduced its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount power system for the new Canon EOS C300 digital cinema camera.

The Canon EOS C300 is designed to meet the demanding needs of today’s cinema industry and television production professionals. It features a Super 35mm-sized Canon CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV III image processor and 50Mb/s 4:2:2 codec. To help streamline battery management for the EOS C300, Anton/Bauer simultaneously introduced the QRC-CA940, a Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap connectors.

The QRC-CA940 is designed to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems and the MATRIX Cheese Plate, or adapted to third-party support systems.