Anton/Bauer Announces New CINE Battery Series

SHELTON, CONN.—Battery provider Anton/Bauer has unveiled its new CINE battery series for digital cameras, which will become available in September. The CINE series delivers 12 amps of continuous power and incorporates Fuse Link technology, which provides protection to surrounding battery cells. It also features multiple sensors to detect temperature and over-current states.

The CINE batteries feature a durable, industrial design and compliment cameras including the ARRI ALEXA Mini and RED Weapon, as well as functions on all existing Anton/Bauer chargers. A PowerTap is included to power auxiliary accessories such as monitors, lights, wireless receivers and any other 14V accessory.

Additional features for the CINE series include an LCD screen that provides run-time information in hours and minutes. When the battery is detached, the LCD screen displays battery life as a percentage.

The CINE series will be available in 90Wh and 150Wh in both Gold Mount and V-Mount connectors. Anton/Bauer will make a 190Wh option available in 2016.