Anevia Adds MPEG DASH Multi-DRM to ViaMotion Suite

PARIS—Anevia has enabled ViaMotion to support streaming media with conventional HTTP web servers. The new multiple digital rights management, or multi-DRM, capability also being integrated into ViaMotion. It is said to enable high-level protection against unauthorized access to subscriber-based streamed television services.



Using MPEG DASH, digital rights management standards currently deployed to safeguard broadcast content can now be delivered by ViaMotion as a single data stream. Typically, each DRM content-protection format requires its own dedicated data stream. With this new capability, ViaMotion offers rights-holders the ability to stream live and catch-up content.



Single stream compatibility has been tested with the Microsoft PlayReady and the open-standard Marlin DRM through Intertrust’s ExpressPlay cloud content protection system, both of which conform to the Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV Consortium HbbTV 1.5 initiative. HbbTV 1.5 is designed to harmonize the broadcast, IPTV, and broadband delivery of entertainment via Internet-connected television receivers and set-top boxes.



This new development follows the recent addition of H.265 HEVC support to ViaMotion, which was announced during IBC.

