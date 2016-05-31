Amphenol Introduces Amphe-Dante Adapters

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Amphenol has hopped on the Dante audio networking train, creating a new series of Amphe-Dante adapters. This range of Dante digital to analog audio adapters is meant to simplify the connection of analog equipment to Dante networks. It also includes a new cable dongle housing design for Dante-enabled products, enabling integrators to mount the adapter without additional rack or shelf space.

The Amphe-Dante adapters receive audio channels from a Dante network and provide low-latency audio through an XLR connector to analog audio equipment. Single- or two-channel options with XLR connectors are available upon release. The XLR adapters can be used to connect to audio equipment without built-in XLR connectors.

Amphenol plans to display the Amphe-Dante adapters at the upcoming InfoComm 2016 conference, which will take place from June 8-10 in Las Vegas. Amphenol will be located at booth C12012; Audinate will be at booth C11529.