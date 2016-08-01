AJA Sets Reduced Ki Pro Rack Price

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA has reduced the price of its Ki Pro Rack file-based recording and playback device, setting the new mark to $1,995. In addition, the company has released the free v6.0 firmware update for the Ki Pro Rack that enhances embedded closed captioning support.

The latest version of Ki Pro Rack now supports recording and playout of video with embedded closed captioning. The device recognizes CEA-708 within incoming SDI inputs and encodes closed captioning to Apple ProRes recorded files for playout.

Customers who recently purchased the Ki Pro Rack (between July 1 and Aug. 1) will be eligible to receive two free AJA SSD drives for each Ki Pro Rack purchased, according to AJA.