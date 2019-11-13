AJA Rolling Out Trio of New Products at Inter BEE 2019

CHIBA, Japan—AJA has set up shop for Inter BEE 2019, which is currently underway, and it is not short on products to display, featuring new and upgraded equipment from its Ki Pro line, an openGear distribution amplifier and 8K support for its HDR Image Analyzer.

Ki Pro Ultra Plus

With its new v1.5 firmware update, the Ki Pro GO portable, multichannel H.264 recorder and player can now record and play video with timecodes, as well as expanding backup and primary recording to all five USB ports and new clip naming and segment recording.

A firmware update, v5.0, has also been provided to the Ki Pro Ultra Plus multichannel HD Apple ProRes and single-channel 4K Avid DNxHR and ProRes recorder. New features includes an Infinite Record mode to automatically capture footage, up to four channels of simultaneous recording or 4K/UHD/2K/HD recording and playback via SDI and HDMI.

The OG-12GDA-2x4 openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier is another new product AJA has on display. Designed for OB truck and live event production environments, OG-12GDA-2x4 features dual-channel inputs for incoming 12G-SDI signals, with reclocking of the distributed signals to dual 4x 12G-SDI outputs. There is also support for HDR video and Ross DashBoard software for remote monitoring. The OG-12GDA-2x4 is compatible with OGX, OG3 and DFR-8321 openGear frames.

AJA is also previewing the upcoming free software release for the HDR Image Analyzer for real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis that will now have 8K support. Developed in partnership with Colorfront, the HDR Image Analyzer 12G provides users with a toolset to monitor and analyze SDR and HDR formats, including Perceptual Quantizer and Hybrid Log Gamma.

AJA is located at booth #7312 at Inter BEE 2019, which is currently underway.

More information on all of these products is available on AJA’s website.