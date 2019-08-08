AJA Now Shipping Ki Pro Go H.264 Recorder/Player

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced that it is now shipping the Ki Pro Go multichannel H.264 recorder platform. Designed for live production uses, the Ki Pro Go unit is capable of capturing up to four simultaneous HD or SD channels.

AJA describes the Ki Pro Go as the next generation of its Ki Pro family of recording and playback devices, and comes in a portable, 2RU, half-rack width form factor. It also features genlock free recording, which eliminates the need for synchronizing four input sources, while redundant recording provides multiple backups. There are four 3G-SDI and HDMI input ports for compatibility with high-quality sources, and four SDI and/or HDMI monitoring outputs to display up to four channels of video as a matrix monitoring output on a single monitor.

Additional features include the ability to record video in resolution up to 1080p 60; five USB recording media slots; selectable VBR recording profiles, 4:2:0 8-bit; balanced XLR analog audio inputs; two-channel embedded audio per video input; two four-pin XLR 12v redundant power inputs; a web interface that is compatible with standard web browsers; and front panel button controls with an integrated HD resolution screen.

The Ki Pro Go is now available for $3,995.