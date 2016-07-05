AJA Now Shipping FS4 Frame Synchronizer

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA has released its FS4 frame sync and converter, which supports 4K, UHD, 2K, HD and SD workflows. FS4 comes in a 1RU chassis that provides a single-channel mode for 4K video processing and up, down and cross-conversion to/from 2K/HD/SD, as well as a four-channel mode for multi-channel density that enables four 2K/HD/SD channels for simultaneous conversion and processing.

Additional features for the FS4 include a full range of I/O options for 4K/UHD that include Quad 1.5G, Dual 3G, and Quad 3G, 6G and 12G over a range of SDI and optional fiber choices; SMPTE 2SI I/O support; audio I/O processing with 272x208 matrix of audio possibilities; a redesigned menu structure and front panel buttons; web-based UI for LAN control across the web.

The FS4 is now available at a retail price of $4,995.