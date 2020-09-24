AJA Debuts New Products Boosting Streaming, IP, 12G-SDI

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA is rolling out four new products it says are designed to help professionals stay up to date with the needs for live and on-demand content.

Among the new products is Bridge Live , a turnkey 1RU system meant to simplify the transport of UHD or multichannel HD video between uncompressed baseband SDI to/from different streaming and contribution codecs (H.265, H.264, MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000) in real time. Bridge Live is a plug-and-play unit that supports an array of containers and protocols, including SRT, RTMP/S, RTP, UDP and MPEG-TS, and extends to Adaptive Bitrate ladder profiles and hand off for OTT packaging. The unit provides video processing with SDI encode or decode for one channel of UHD up to 60p, or up to four channels of 1080 60p HD simultaneously, via four 12G-SDI connections, which are backward compatible to 6G, 3G and 1.5G SDI.

OG-DANTE-12GAM is a new high density, openGear-compatible system for bridging 12G/6G/3G SDI sources with embedded audio to and from Dante IP audio ecosystem with 64 channels of simultaneous bridging. With industry-wide compatibility with openGear frames, OG-DANTE-12GAM allows for up to 640 channels of SDI/Dante audio bridging within a single 2RU frame housing 10 cards.

Also debuting is the OG-ROI-SDI platform, an openGear scan converter that enables conversion of 3G-SDI input and Region of Interest selection to 3G-SDI and HDMI mirrored outputs. It offers audio functionality, image scaling, aspect and frame rate conversion and image rotation, including frame sync functionality. With Region of Interest support, professionals can extract video source signals for scan convert, scaling and conversion to HDMI and SDI from SDI sources.

AJA is also making a firmware update available for the Ki Pro Ultra 12G. Version 2.0 for the 12G single-channel 4K/UHD recorder/player includes new input frame sync for genlock-free recording and 8K link VPID to power 8K/UHD2 workflows.