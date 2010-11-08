AEA introduces new unidirectional ribbon microphone

Audio Engineering Associates (AEA) unveiled its new the KU4 unidirectional ribbon microphone — a modern interpretation of the original RCA KU3A — at AES last week in San Francisco.

Many microphone professionals consider the previous generation RCA KU3A to be one of the best ribbon microphones ever made. The increased rear rejection of the hypercardioid pattern reduces the amount of room sound, which is often desired in modern production applications, particularly vocal recording.

With a custom transformer, strong neodymium magnets and a low-tuned RCA new-old stock ribbon, the KU4 continues AEA’s legacy for handmade wide-bandwidth ribbon microphones built in Pasadena, CA.