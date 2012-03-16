Acer refreshes lineup of server products

Acer has advanced its server line with a new lineup of refreshed server products.

The new product designs feature Intel's latest lineup of Intel Xeon processor E5 family of CPUs, which gives up to two times the performance for certain benchmarks, and up to eight cores per CPU.

The F2 generation, also provides greater expandability and more robust specifications built into every platform. Hardware aside, the F2 generation will improve on operating system support to include mainstream and open source platforms, and its management tools are enhanced to improve ease of use.

This new generation of servers from Acer offers the same set of standard management tools — Smart Setup, Smart Console, Smart Server Manager and Smart Integration Pack — and enhances the toolset with such features as remote BIOS/firmware updates and power monitoring.