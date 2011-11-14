ABS Broadcast selects Trilogy for playout

Trilogy Communications, UK-based provider of digital intercom systems and Master Reference Generators to the broadcast industry, has announced that ABS Broadcast, one of Europe’s largest independently owned playout and television facilities companies, has selected its XL Master Reference Generators as part of new 32 channel playout centre in Park Royal, London.

Supplied by specialist broadcast and professional services integrator VSC Design, Mentor XL was selected by ABS Broadcast because it was the only Sync Pulse Generator able to meet all the desired requirements within budget. The architecture avoids the need for option boards or factory upgrades by allowing optional features to be activated via a standard IP connection.

The options include SD and HD Test Signals, Tri-Level Sync, Timecode and Vector, a browser-friendly application that allows remote configuration and monitoring of all system parameters. The Mentor XL allows SD/HD references and test signals to be generated simultaneously in any video standard and with independent timing.

The Mentor XLs were also specified with GPS receivers allowing for all video, timecode and audio signals to be locked to a single, stable reference. The other key benefit of using GPS as the reference source is that it also allows the Mentor XL to act as an NTP (Network Time Protocol) server for all other PC-based broadcast equipment, establishing an ultra-resilient and synchronous video and audio environment.