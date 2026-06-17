ATVA Blasts Deltavision Media for Demanding `Egregious’ Retrans Fees

WASHINGTON—The American Television Alliance (ATVA) is blasting Deltavision Media’s decision to demand “egregious” retransmission fees from Verizon for its WSYT Fox affiliate and MyNetworkTV station in Syracuse, N.Y.

“Deltavision Media is a new player in broadcasting, but it’s already trying to score a financial goal while kicking consumers out of the game,” said ATVA spokesman Hunter Wilson. “Ahead of a critical contract deadline next week, Deltavision Media is threatening a TV blackout that would impact FIFA World Cup 2026 programming, demanding exorbitant retransmission fees with no concern for the thousands of families who are excited to watch their favorite match. Holding the world’s biggest sporting event hostage is no way to introduce yourself to the business.”

The ATVA, which is backed by Verizon and other pay TV groups, claimed that Deltavision Media, a Mississippi-based regional media company launched in August 2025, has proven to be an uncooperative negotiating partner with Verizon, “delaying its initial proposal and then demanding staggering rate increases – even compared to the already-inflated standards typical of Big Broadcaster retransmission consent demands.”

If the blackout does occur it would impact nearly 20,000 Verizon customers in the Syracuse, N.Y. market.

In its statement, the ATVA noted that it continues to lobby for reforms in the ways retransmission consent agreements are conducted.

“Since 2010, broadcasters have levied more than 2,500 TV blackouts and increased retransmission consent fees by an overwhelming 2,000 percent,” the group said. “American consumers continue to pay the price for outdated regulations that allow broadcasters to weaponize TV blackouts, deliberately targeting live sports, local news and other popular TV.”

The NAB and broadcasters have pushed back against those arguments arguing that broadcast content is typically the most popular content on pay TV platforms and that increased retrans fees fund important local news and the cost of popular sports rights like the World Cup.

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TV Tech has reached out to WSYT for comment.