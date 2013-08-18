IBC to recognize film director Sir Peter Jackson with highest honor

New Zealand film director Sir Peter Jackson has been selected to receive the IBC2013 International Honor for Excellence, the highest award that IBC bestows.

The honor is presented each year to an oustanding individual or organization that has fostered, contributed to or built upon the relationship between technology and creativity. Recent recipients have included the Science and Technology Research Laboratories of Japanese national broadcaster NHK and Sir David Attenborough.

Peter Owen, chairman of the IBC Council, said, "In the world of the cinema, few directors have pushed the technology barrier harder or farther than Sir Peter."

Jackson's life was changed when, as a nine-year-old, he first saw a copy of the original 1933 "King Kong" movie. He vowed to remake it and set about learning the skills of movie-making and effects — always pushing himself on to ever-more elaborate effects.

Among his numerous awards, Jackson has won 20 Oscars, four Golden Globes and 14 Baftas. In addition to "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and his current project, "The Hobbit" trilogy, Jackson achieved his ambition of remaking "King Kong," which earned him three of his Oscars.

He continually drives technology forward to help him tell stories more engagingly. For "The Hobbit," he has adopted high frame rate production and presentation to make the 3-D more engaging and immersive.

The IBC2013 International Honor for Excellence will be presented to Jackson during the Awards Ceremony, on Sunday, Sept. 15.