dB Broadcast to demonstrate range of broadcast monitoring receivers

dB Broadcast will demonstrate its range of broadcast monitoring receivers at IBC2013.

The range includes the IQDBT105 monitoring and acquisition module, which features a web-based SNMP interface for monitoring and control. It is ideal for use an unmanned transmitter sites such as rebroadcast and gap-filler sites, and it provides monitoring of parameters such as MER (Modulation Error Ratio) and LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) error correction status.

The range also includes the IQASI82 modules, which are capable of continuous monitoring and switching of two separate or related ASI transport streams, with each stream being monitored independently.

Both units are compatible with the Snell IQ Modular enclosure range and Snell RollCall control software. They also can be packed in high-density configuration — up to eight modules in a 3RU frame — saving both space and cost.

In addition, dB Broadcast will show an enhanced software release for its MERlin DVB-T2 self-contained monitoring receiver. The release offers enhanced MER measurement for SFN and at reception sites with difficult multipath signals. MERlin also adds support for Mode B (Multi-PLP) broadcasts.

