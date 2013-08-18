wTVision to present SportStats CG

At IBC2013, wTVision will present SportStats CG, a software framework developed to cover more than 40 different sports.

The solution is fragmented in several different products, with dedicated scouting systems for each kind of sport, enabling the gathering of a wide range of statistical information. SportSlides, a graphics controller, and the second main application of SportStats CG, receives the collected and managed data, displaying it through any kind of graphic, by controlling a partner's graphic engine.

SportStats CG also integrates data from official data provides, managing information, in real time and with third-party technology such as timing systems (AMB, Chronelec, Omega, Colorado Time Systems), scoreboards, GPS, tracking systems, virtual graphics and RFID systems.

For live production, wTVision will showcase its Studio CG, a PCR integrated solution that allows broadcasters to manage and control on-air graphics and videos, from one single interface, on their newscasts and live studio shows. And for playout, the company will demonstrate ChannelMaker, a flexible playout system that can be totally configured to suit the specific playout requirements of each client by integrating with several MCR technologies.

For more information, visit wTVision at IBC Stand 7.A45.