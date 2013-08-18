TVU Networks to highlight MARC-1

TVU Networks will highlight MARC-1 at IBC2013. The new external enclosure extends the range of the TVUPack TM8200 modem module for standalone or vehicle-mount use. MARC-1 uses TM8200's 3G/4G/LTE connections to produce a superior picture without the need for additional cellular modems or antennas.

Also at the show, TVU Networks will showcase its TVUPack, which supports KA/KU band satellite transmission with TVUPack's 3G/4G/LTE cellular technology to create a hybrid ENG solution that produces broadcast-quality picture and resilient video transmission.

In addition, the company will have in-booth demonstrations of video transmission from popular Windows PC or Apple iOS mobile devices to web or television audiences without compliated transmitter set-up or monitoring.

For more information, visit TVU Networks at IBC Stand 2.B28.