Syfy now gives iOS users full episodes on Mobile TV

The company that brought you Sharknado now brings you something even cooler, full episodes of its original content via the new Syfy Now app. Syfy brings you shows such as "Defiance," "Being Human," "Joe Rogan Questions Everything" and various large mega-monster movies right on your iPad or iPhone with its updated app, but also includes a new bonus feature for multiple devices.

The app offers full episodes of favorite Syfy shows, and updates the app with new episodes the day after they air. You can also develop your own watch list to keep track of what you want to view, either individual episodes or entire seasons. One handy new bonus feature is the app is now iCloud enabled. This means you can sync your watch lists between multiple iOS devices, as well as your in-show progress. Pick up where you left off on shows and series no matter what device you happen to have. There is also a season pass feature to ensure new episodes of your favorite shows are automatically added to your watch list. As an added perk, you can share what you are watching via Twitter, Facebook and email.

As with most apps of this type, you do need to verify that you have a cable or satellite subscription, but even if you don’t have that you can still sample various shows and series from the network, as well as behind-the-scenes features. Provider support includes Xfinity, Dish, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Optimum, Charter, RCN and many others. So, if you want to get your sci-fi fix on the go, or are waiting patiently for Sharknado 2, check out Syfy Now for instant access to your favorite shows.