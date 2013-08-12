Orad to roll out HDVG 2GO at IBC2013

Orad has released a new compact, lightweight version of the HDVG+ real-time graphics rendering platform, HDVG 2GO, and will present it for the first time at IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

Orad’s new HDVG 2GO is a native 64-bit system offering significant processing and rendering power capabilities in a 2U mobile chassis. Well suited for an on-location production and OB vans, the new HDVG 2GO weighs less than 11lbs and can be transported by hand.

HDVG 2GO supports 1080p, 1080i, 720p as well as SD formats and can provide up to four video outputs. It can introduce four live video feeds as well as video clips into the graphic scene with a minimal constant two-frame delay. HDVG 2GO also is equipped with an embedded downstream keyer.



See Orad at IBC 2013 Stand 7.B27.