Clear-Com to feature updated HelixNet Partyline Intercom System

At IBC2013, Clear-Com will launch the latest advancements to its HelixNet Partyline Intercom System. The new capability allows multiple HelixNet systems to link over Ethernet and Fiber networks for distributing many digital partyline channels, program audio feeds and auxiliary interfaced audio to digital beltpack users.

HelixNet's station-to-station networking function is made possible with the new HLI-ET2 Ethernet Module. Main Stations can connect directly or through a LAN using standard IT switches. The Ethernet Module comes standard with two RJ-45 jacks.

A new HLI-FBS Fiber Module is also available for linking stations over long distances. The Fiber Module has two fiber ports with small for-factor pluggable modules, for simple exchange of fiber transceivers. The standard SFP for the Fiber Module is single-Mode, with Multi-Mode offered as an option.

Linking HelixNet Main Stations together creates a network that pools channel resources of each individual station. Linked main stations can dynamically discover each other, thus giving HelixNet users the capability to share multiple digital partyline channels plus program inputs and any two-wire or four-wire interfaces in a network distributed system.

