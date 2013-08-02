CEDAR Audio to showcase noise suppression range at IBC2013

At IBC2013, CEDAR Audio will showcase its range of noise suppression products.

These include the new DNS 8 Live, which makes it possible for broadcasters to suppress ambient noise instantly and with minimum fuss to produce clean multichannel programming — whether recorded or transmitted live to air. Similarly, live events are now cleaner and clearer, thanks to the latest CEDAR DNS algorithms.

Also on show will be the DNS3000 and DNS1500, which are ideal for background noise suppression in film and TV post, as well as in live broadcast environments such as newsrooms and on sports channels.

In addition, the company will demonstrate the CEDAR Studio suite for Pro Tools. It includes the DNS One plug-in as well as the Adaptive Limiter and Debuss and Declip processes, which eliminate all manner of problems from studio, soundstate and location recordings.

And finally, CEDAR Audio will highlight the CEDAR Cambridge system, which offers more than 30 processes that allow users to remove almost any form of noise, from simple background noise to recording artifacts to the noises encountered when transferring optical soundtracks to modern media. Features include up to eight audio tracks, each with its own video window; SMPTE synchronization; background and batch processing; and automation.

