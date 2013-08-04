Snell releases 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards

Snell has released the 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards, which are designed to offer Snell's high-performance processing in a cost-effective design with the power and functionality required to address a wide range of applications.

Based on a single IQ Modular Infrastructure module, single-and dual-channel cards in the series couple motion adaptive broadcast-quality conversion with support for a wealth of input and output types to enable flexible up-, down- and crossconversion. The module allows output of an SD/HD simulcast in a single card while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata and audio for each channel. Supporting up to 10 cards, the module allows 20 channels of conversion in a 3U rack space.

The 30 Series' broad input/output support enables handling of SDI and AES digital video and audio, analog video and audio (including HDMI), fiber and GPIs. All cards in the series include a frame synchronizer capable of referencing to an SD bi-level or HD tri-level reference and a variable aspect ratio converter with reading and writing of WSS, VI and 2016 AFD signaling. Within the series, space-saving dual-channel cards give users the freedom to output two channels independently or to output an SD/HD simulcast while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata and audio for each channel.

Standard audio handling capabilities include audio channel routing, delay adjustment and level controls. Video metadata such as time code, closed captions and teletext captions can be pass through the module or processed according to the required output standard.

