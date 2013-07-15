Shotoku Broadcast Systems to spotlight pan-and-tilt, VR tracking range

At IBC, Shotoku Broadcast Systems will showcase its various lines of pan-and-tilt heads:

• SX-300: The SX-300 is the company's latest mid-weight EFP pan-and-tilt head. With a high-capacity 40kg payload and wide-balance capability, it supports an array of cameras, lenses and accessories, making it ideal for field production, OB and studio use.

• SG-900: The SG-900 manual pan-and-tilt head is ideal for OB and studio production with teleprompters or box-type lenses. It supports 90kg and features single-knob balance adjustment.

• SX-300VR: The ergonomic, high-resolution virtual tracking pan-and-tilt head supports payloads up to 40kg and is a flexible option for a range of studio configurations. The head may be simply mounted on a tripod, or for real-time full 3D tracking, one of the company's VR pedestals, such as the TP-90.

Also at the show, Shotoku will feature its TR-T control systems, which will be controlling multiple cameras and sharing camera operation across several controller-types; Orchestra CMS Parliamentary system, which is fully automated and with live video touch-screen operation; and Gemini pan bar control system, which combines the intuitive control and feel of a manual pan-and-tilt head with the convenience and capabilities of a remote head.

For more information, visit Shotoku Broadcast Systems at IBC Stand 11.F40.