Cinegy to introduce 4K product line
At IBC2013, Cinegy will introduce its 4K product line. The product line will include the Cinegy Multiviewer multiview monitoring solution; Cinegy Player broadcast video player (now supporting Sony XAVC 4K); and Cinegy Air playout and automation solution.
Cinegy Air will allow broadcasters to playout in 4K as well as stream 4K via IP (RTP/UDP), furthering the company's commitments to IP-based workflow.
In addition to its 4K product line, Cinegy will showcase its live IP-based production and playout environment; Cinegy Archive and Cinegy Desktop media asset management and archive solutions; Cinegy Air, Cinegy Studio and Cinegy Type automation, playout and CG solutions; and a complete IP-based workflow solution without SDI.
For more information, visit Cinegy at IBC Stands 7.A30 and 7.A41.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox