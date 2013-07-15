Cinegy to introduce 4K product line

At IBC2013, Cinegy will introduce its 4K product line. The product line will include the Cinegy Multiviewer multiview monitoring solution; Cinegy Player broadcast video player (now supporting Sony XAVC 4K); and Cinegy Air playout and automation solution.

Cinegy Air will allow broadcasters to playout in 4K as well as stream 4K via IP (RTP/UDP), furthering the company's commitments to IP-based workflow.

In addition to its 4K product line, Cinegy will showcase its live IP-based production and playout environment; Cinegy Archive and Cinegy Desktop media asset management and archive solutions; Cinegy Air, Cinegy Studio and Cinegy Type automation, playout and CG solutions; and a complete IP-based workflow solution without SDI.

For more information, visit Cinegy at IBC Stands 7.A30 and 7.A41.