LiveU to demonstrate range of bonded 3G/4G uplink solutions

At IBC, LiveU will demonstrate its range of bonded 3G/4G uplink solutions for broadcast and online. This includes the latest mobile application with its handheld SmartGrip, as well as LiveU's Xtender technology for extra-strong signal resiliency.

Based on the fourth generation of LiveU's disruptive technology, the portfolio includes a range of solutions, ranging from Ka-band satellite supported devices to software-based mobile apps:

• Professional-grade LU70 backpack, with its proprietary internal and external antenna arrays for extra-strong resiliency and sub-second latency.

• Belt-clip or camera-mounted LU40-S device, weighing less than 700g (1.5lbs), with its internal antenna and new live newsgathering features.

• LU-Smart mobile app solutions, bringing bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets (iPhone, iPad and Android devices), including its patent-pending Smart Grip device with its chargeable battery and MiFi channel (or any other mobile hotspot) in a handheld monopod.

• LU-Lite software-only solution (Win and Mac), enabling fast and reliable file transfer and live video over multiple platforms, from fixed locations, in the field and on the move.

• LiveU integrated Xtender antenna for extra-strong resiliency in extreme scenarios — vehicle-mounted or tripod-mounted.

All LiveU products are incorporated into the LiveU Total ecosystem by LiveU's unified management platform, enabling control rooms to manage multiple video feeds from LiveU units operating in diverse locations.

For more information, visit LiveU at IBC Stands 3.A63 and 3.A68.