Riedel to highlight Grass Valley Camera Interface Card for MediorNet Compact networks

At the 2013 IBC Show, Riedel Communications will highlight the European debut of its Grass Valley Camera Interface Card for MediorNet Compact real-time networks.

The MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact allows users to connect Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras and their base stations directly to MediorNet. This provides a solution to route bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet fiber infrastructure. MediorNet's network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network, providing flexibility in set-ups and elminating the need for re-wiring when production needs change.

The MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact fits into a MediorNet Compact expansion slot. It provides two Grass Valley ports that connect either to cameras or base stations. The MediorNet Grass Valley card supports all video and sync formats support by Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras.

Additional products on display include the MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards; MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact; MediorWorks software; Performer, Artist and Acrobat communications systems; and RockNet fiber-optic converters and console interfaces.

