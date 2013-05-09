Shure shows two new mics for cameras, camcorders at NAB

Designed to improve audio from DSLR cameras and camcorders, Shure Incorporated has introduced the VP83 LensHopper camera-mount condenser microphone and the VP83F with integrated flash recording.

The LensHopper models borrow the acoustic design of Shure’s VP82 shotgun microphone. The microphones, with sturdy isolation suspension systems developed exclusively with Rycote, are engineered to provide broadcast professionals, videographers, filmmakers, video journalists, field reporters and others with an all-in-one system for capturing highly directional, premium audio with DSLR cameras and portable video/audio recorders.

The VP83 and VP83F are ultra-lightweight yet durable, with all-metal construction. Additionally, both provide superior RF immunity and include highly directional supercardioid/ lobar polar patterns to reject unwanted off-axis audio. The VP83 also features easily-accessible controls, including a three-position gain switch to compensate for different recording environments and a low-cut filter switch to eliminate distracting background noise.

The VP83F with flash recording and playback functionality enables WAV file capture at 24-bit/48kHz sampling rate for direct-to-device recording and added audio redundancy. With a dedicated headphone audio output, the VP83F simplifies real-time monitoring and also offers an intuitive menu and controls for fast and easy control in almost any environment.

The microphones will be available in summer 2013.