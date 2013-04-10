intoPIX launches JPEG 2000 encoder, decoder FPGA IP-cores at NAB

IntoPIX launched its customizable reference applications for JPEG 2000, targeting the smallest 28nm FPGA devices from Altera and Xilinx, at NAB 2013.

Compact JPEG2000 systems on the Altera Cyclone V and Xilinx Artix 7 FPGAs enable customers to go to market much faster than thought possible, using the intoPIX reference applications and hardware development kit.

At the show, intoPIX was showcasing an early version of its compact system for professional video applications in the smallest FPGA families, an area formerly off-limits to the use of hardware-accelerated JPEG2000 codecs.

At NAB, intoPIX showcased its newest reference JPEG 2000 application using the Altera Cyclone V GX FPGA Development Kit, integrating an early version of its JPEG 2000 compact codec IP-core — optimized for Cyclone V FPGA and using also the Alse GEDEK Streaming IP-core to feature a full chain of video over IP transmission.

This reference application is using standardized Altera IP-core interfaces enabling a fast integration in any new design. It also allows for easy customization, using only those IP-cores necessary for the targeted application.