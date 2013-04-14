Triveni Digital launches GuideBuilder 5

At the 2013 NAB Show, Triveni Digital demonstrated its new GuideBuilder 5 metadata generation platform.

GuideBuilder 5 will be available in a variety of configurations, including integrated servers, software intended for use on customer-supplied servers, Virtual Machine-compatible software and as a cloud-based managed service, providing flexible support for any DTV provider's preferred deployment approach. It supports ATSC PSIP, ATSC Mobile ESG, M-EAS and DVB SI all in one system.

GuideBuilder produces program guides and metadata for hundreds of TV stations and cable operators, allowing broadcasters and DTV service providers to comply with important FCC PSIP requirements, generate consistent DTV metadata and prevent errors to ensure a high-quality experience for viewers.

GuideBuilder 5 modernizes the product line's core functionalities by providing a simplified user interface, improved performance and easy integration with a wide range of broadcast ecosystem elements, including multiplexers, encoders, automation systems, traffic systems and listing services. It also sets the stage for Triveni Digital's future metadata extension — GuideBuilder Plus, which is part of a broader strategic initiative aimed at helping local broadcasters better exploit their key transmission and content assets in the emerging multiplatform viewing environment.