Tiffen unveils PromPTZ at NAB 2013

Tiffen heads to NAB 2013 with a new prompter, Listec PromPTZ, designed for networks and operations needing prompters for remote one-person studios.

Its flexibility offers professional prompting capabilities in a compact setup for remote personnel; for example, at-home journalists or small facilities operating in remote locations, such as houses of worship. Thanks to its blended design, the Listec PromPTZ facilitates dialogue and camera support for radio stations talk programs that also broadcast on air.

The new Listec PromPTZ will work with wall- or tripod-mounted PTV cameras.

Listec PromPTZ feature highlights Include:

Versatile Mounting Options — Fixed wall-mount and portable 100mm Ballhead solutions for nearly any PTZ camera or configuration;

70/30 Trapezoidal Mirror for clear viewing from 15ft. or more;

Compact design that folds back when not in use;

Provides remote talent teleprompting capabilities; and

Light and portable - weighs less than 25lbs.

For more information, visit Tiffen at NAB booth C8818.