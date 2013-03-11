Pebble Beach Systems announces U.S. launch of Stingray at NAB 2013
U.K. automation systems provider Pebble Beach Systems recently announced that it will showcase its Stingray system at NAB 2013. The system is scalable up to more than 100 channels.
With near-to-linear expansion costs, Stingray enables the fast deployment of a range of channel types, including more complex dynamic channels which incorporate extensive live content and frequent schedule changes, as well as simpler clip-based channels.
The system features a sophisticated yet uncluttered user interface that can cope with late-breaking changes, and is fully Unicode-compliant in order to cater for multiple languages. It also features multi-format playback capability.
For more information, see Pebble Beach at NAB booth N1112.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox