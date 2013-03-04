Minnetonka shows SurCode encoder/decoder at NAB 2013

The audio provider Minnetonka announced it would be demonstrating its SurCode Version 3 encoding/ decoding software at NAB this year. The new version offers complete, Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II encoding and Pro Logic II, Pro Logic IIx and Pro Logic IIz decoding of up to eight channels of audio. This enables it to perform auditioning, encoding and decoding of audio with a Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II codec, and to produce surround-ready mixes in real time.

See Minnetonka at NAB booth SU8918.