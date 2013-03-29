Yospace to demonstrate content-replacement system at NAB 2013

At NAB 2013, Yospace will demonstrate a complete package of systems to help broadcasters maximize revenue and comply with regulations when streaming live content to the Web and mobile platforms.

The new CableLabs ESAM specification specifies a standard interface between packager and encoder for seamless switching. The Yospace interface for playout automation systems works with this specification to condition the online stream to splice in alternate content with frame accuracy. This ESAM compatibility will also be demonstrated at the Yospace booth at NAB 2013.

The company will also be demonstrating how broadcasters can take closed captions to live web streaming, which has now become an FCC requirement in the U.S. The Yospace solution is an enhancement to its HLS support for Flash SDK, which decodes CEA-608 closed captions within HLS streams. This capability maintains synchronization and thus enhances the broadcast-like experience online without the need for closed-caption workflow changes at the broadcaster.

For more information, see Yospace at NAB booth SU8503.